Seagate Technology PLC – Ordina (STX) Position Decreased by Norges Bank

On July 26 the company was set at “Hold” according to a Benchmark report which is down from the previous “Hold” rating.

Insider Trades for Seagate Technology plc show that the latest trade was made on 31 Jul 2017 where Brace Philip G, the Officer completed a transaction type “Sell” in which 6000 shares were traded at a price of $33.34.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology PLC for 100,236 shares. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Seagate Technology PLC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group downgraded Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) rating on Monday, November 2. Stephens Ar has 5,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.96. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 9.71 Billion.

Seagate Technology plc (STX), a part of Technology sector and belongs to Data Storage Devices industry; ended its day with loss -1.18% and finalized at the price of $32.60. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.34. $293,366 worth of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was sold by MORTON DAVID H JR. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted at $1.04 and the next full year EPS is projected to be $3.90. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter previous year. In the last earnings report the EPS was $2.58 and is estimated to be $3.70 for the current year with 291,813,000 shares outstanding.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, September 19 with "Buy" rating. This dividend represents a yield of $7.53. Seagate Technology PLC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%. If the share price is now hovering near the 52 week low and the value is achieved in the current past then it can suggest that the price of the shares is likely to go up. Valueact Holdings L.P. owns 9.54 million shares or 2.99% of their USA portfolio. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The difference of 52 week low value as well as 52 week high value and the current price of the stock suggests the next move of the shares. This was evident in the recent market crash when the stocks of all Reliance companies fell sharply. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,230.90. Volume gives an investor an idea of the price action of a security and whether he should buy or sell the security. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 1,318.3% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $3,317,000. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 28,900 shares with $3.35 million value, up from 6,500 last quarter. Global X Management Co. Twin Tree Management, Lp now owns 875,400 shares with a value of $33,922,000. As per Monday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives. In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.