Seaport Global Securities Downgrades Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to Neutral

Constellium N.V’s average Book Value per Share Growth Rate was 0 percent during the past 12 months.

Currently, EPS of Constellium N.V (CSTM) is 0.19 while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.26 suggesting the company fell short of the analysts’ expectations. KCG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Constellium N.V. were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) is the portion of a company’s profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. Equities analysts predict that Constellium N.V. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 185,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium N.V. during the first quarter worth about $19,706,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Constellium N.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in Constellium N.V.by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 2,343,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 478,222 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Constellium N.V.by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Average estimation for the current quarter has been provided by 6 analysts. Now the P/E of Constellium N.V (CSTM) stands at 39.26. Based on an average trading volume of 1,575,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The stock volatility for week was 10.10% while for month was 7.10%.The stock, as of last close, traded 106.19% to its 52 week low and was changed -2.68% from its 52 week high. CSTM’s distance from 20 day simple moving average is 23.31% and distance from 50-Day simple moving average is 35.90%. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.878 and a beta of 0.77.

On the other hand Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has Relative Strength Index (RSI 14) of 76.57 along with Average True Range (ATR 14) of 0.65. However a year ago for the same quarter the company has reported $0.17 EPS. For the current year the company’s revenue estimates are $6.3 Billion compared to low analyst estimates of $6.16 Billion and high estimates of $6.36 Billion according to 7 number of analysts. During the same quarter previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter past year.

Now the shares of Constellium N.V (CSTM) has the trading volume of 8.21 Million shares with the average trading volume of 4660 shares.

Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) previously released its earnings report on Early Thur, Jul 27th. Seaport Global downgraded Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) on Friday, July 28 to "Hold" rating. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellium N.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Among analysts who offered their Analysis on Constellium N.V (CSTM)-1 analysts issued Buy for the stock, 3 analysts gave Outperform rating, 4 think it’s a Hold, 0 issued Underperform, while 0 analyst gave a Sell rating. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Its minimum price target estimates has been figured out at $8.01 while the maximum price target forecast is established at $14.02.