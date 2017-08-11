Secret Service spends $13500 on golf carts for President Trump’s Bedminster trip

The president has claimed repeatedly on The Tweet Machine that he is “working hard” and that “this is not a vacation – meetings and calls!” But a lot of people do care that this president and his White House lie about it.

The nuclear face-off between the USA and North Korea ignited in the middle of Trump’s so-called “working vacation” at his New Jersey golf course, which is expected to last 17 days. The president has spent an unbelievable number of days in his presidency at one of his properties and/or playing golf: As of the end of last month, Trump had spent 57 out of his 193 days as president at one of his clubs-every 3.4 days-and played golf every 5.7 days. In all fairness, the White House is undergoing renovations for the next two weeks, congress is not in session, and presidents usually do take time off in August.

And during that briefing Trump threatened North Korea with nuclear war.

On this occasion, Trump played golf with Mike Fazio, CEO of Prime Staffing in NY, who shared an Instagram picture of the round with Trump.

This is all happening as North Korea and the Trump administration trade barbs and threats as the rogue state threatens to use its improved nuclear and ICBM capabilities to attack American territories, including Guam.