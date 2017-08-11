Secretary Mattis says U.S. is ‘ready’ to counter North Korean threat

Defense Secretary James Mattis is in Silicon Valley Thursday, visiting the Defense Innovation Unit Experimental in Mountain View, as tensions between North Korea and the USA heighten.

Mattis told reporters in Mountain View, Calif., that the American effort is focused on diplomacy, the Associated Press reports.

“My portfolio, my mission, my responsibility is to have military options if you need it”, Mattis responded.

Mattis said that the US effort to counter the nuclear missile ambitions of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is being “diplomatically led”.

He warned that the tragedy of war is well known and a military conflict could be ‘catastrophic’.

The unanimous vote on the resolution “didn’t just happen by accident”, Mattis said.

The statement appeared to be a warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who was called out by name. “That shows where the Trump administration goes in terms of the prioritizing of the threat but also how to deal with it in a diplomatically effective manner”.

Mattis said that “the United States and our allies have the demonstrated capabilities and unquestionable commitment to defend ourselves from an attack”.