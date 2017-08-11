See The Brilliant First Trailer For The Death Of Stalin

Watch the new trailer for The Death of Stalin above and see Iannucci talking about the film in a video, below.

A film that combines comedy, drama, pathos and political manoeuvring, The Death of Stalin is a Quad and Main Journey production, directed by Armando Iannucci, and produced by Yann Zenou, Kevin Loader, Nicolas Duval Assakovsky, and Laurent Zeitoun.

The film is a fictionalised account of the mayhem that transpired in the days following the death of the Russian dictator Josef Stalin in 1953, adapted from Fabien Nury’s graphic novel of the same name.

Armando Iannucci has made a living out of pointing at those in power and proving how truly stupid they are.

If the prospect of seeing the Kremlin through the eyes of Iannucci isn’t enough, the cast should also help sway you: there’s Steve Buscemi, Rupert Friend, Paddy Considine, Jason Isaacs, Paul Whitehouse, Andrea Riseborough, Jeffrey Tambor and Michael Palin for good measure.

Release date: 20 October 2017.

