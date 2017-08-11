Sell Alexis Sanchez, buy Lemar and Dembele and make this Arsenal’s season

“Personally, I think he is a hugely talented player, he’s on the way up and he will continue to move up because the potential is there”, he said.

“That’s what I’ve read in the papers and on my side I’ve had no contact with Paris Saint-Germain”.

Arsenal’s concerns over Alexis Sanchez are reportedly growing, as they fear he may still attempt to leave the club before the transfer window shuts.

The Gunners boss replied: “I had an impact on the season, because at some stage the players came to see me and said:,’What’s going on boss?”

The 26-year-old was not heavily involved but hit the post with a curling effort in the first half and, given the eventual service of Mesut Ozil plus dynamism of Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez, could flourish in north London.

Wenger’s men launch the new campaign at home to Leicester City on Saturday morning (Singapore time) and he urged his players to harness the momentum from a promising pre-season that culminated in victory over Chelsea in Sunday’s Community Shield.

“As it stands, Arsenal would reject any offer, meaning Sanchez would have to wait until the end of the season to move on a free”.

The 28-year-old England worldwide added: “Every season, we tend to start the league not so well, and being a Friday night I think a night game might be better for us”.

Wenger said Wednesday that Sanchez sustained an abdominal strain on Sunday – hours before Arsenal’s win over Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium – and will be out for “two weeks or one more week”.

The London’s side title chances though are greatly improved with the high certainty of their most important player staying at the club. The former Lyon forward weighed in 28 goals and three assists last season in the French League and he looks the closest purchase that Arsenal has made in recent years to replace Thierry Henry’s goals.

New Arsenal signing Sead Kolasinac got his Gunners career off to a dream start at the weekend. “But our job is to try to bring the football team back to that stature”.