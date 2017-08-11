Sen. Honasan surrenders, posts bail in Biñan City

Honasan posted his bail before Presiding Judge Teodoro N. Solis of the Biñan City Regional Trial Court Branch 25, records transmitted by RTC Sheriff to the Sandiganbayan Second Division showed.

In its resolution, the anti-graft court found probable cause to hold Honasan on trial and thus ordered his arrest for graft.

Likewise ordered arrested are Honasan’s coordinator Michael Benjamin and former officials of the National Council for Muslim Filipino (NCMF), namely: Mehol Sadain, Fedelina Aldanese, Galay Makalinggan, Aurora Aragon-Mabang and Olga Galido.

The resolution was signed by division chairperson Associate Justice Oscar Herrera Jr. and members Associate Justices Michael Frederick Musngi and Lorifel Pahimna.

Ombudsman prosecutors last week filed two graft informations against Honasan for violations of Section 3 (e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act over the alleged anomalous use of his P30 million Priority Development Assistance Funds (PDAF) in 2012.

Citing documents from June 2012, the Ombudsman said Honasan endorsed to the non-government organization Focus Development Goals Foundation Inc. for the fund releasebut allegdly failed to meet procurement requirements.

In the charge sheets, Morales said the lawmakers allegedly pocketed their pork barrel allocations by coursing these to fake non-government organisations set up by businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles, tagged as the scam “brains” who was also indicted and detained for plunder on orders of the Sandiganbayan.

Makalinggan and Salvador Gaerlan have yet to post their bail as of Friday afternoon.

In an “instruction” written at the back of the arrest warrants issued against Honasan and the other respondents, it was stated that bail bond could be posted before judges of the regional trial courts outside the National Capital Region in accordance with Section 17, Rule 114 of the Revised Rules of Criminal Procedure.

The others are former Senate majority leader Jinggoy Estrada, the son of then president and now Manila mayor Joseph Estrada; former Senate president Juan Ponce Enrile, the martial law administrator of the martial law regime of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos; and former senator Ramon Revilla, an actor-turned-politician.

The Supreme Court has declared the PDAF unconstitutional several months later.