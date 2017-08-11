John McCain went ahead and created his own. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. Ron Johnson suggested that fellow Republican Sen. Johnson would question the judgment of a colleague and friend. Sen.

“They’re all traitors – and I think if they hadn’t gotten McCain to vote no, they would have gotten somebody else”, she explains. By about 1, 1:30, he voted no.

Republican maverick McCain previously stated in a radio interview that he supports the repeal, but only with an immediate replacement at the ready. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine.

Mr. McCain was diagnosed last month with a primary glioblastoma, a very aggressive type of brain tumor, following surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

McCain wants the U.S. to enter into an agreement with the Afghan government for an enduring United States counterterrorism presence in Afghanistan, and he wants to put more pressure on Pakistan to stop providing sanctuaries to the Taliban and Haqqani Network. After a long day, at around 1:30 a.m., McCain joined Senate Democrats and voted no on the “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act.

A McCain spokesperson, Julie Tarallo, responded with a statement: “It is freaky and deeply unfortunate that Senator Johnson would question the judgment of a colleague and friend”.

Johnson argued that the brain tumor may have affected McCain’s vote.

Following intense backlash, Johnson issued a statement, and backtracked from his stance.

“Listen, I was trying to defend his position, and truthfully just trying to express my sympathy for his health condition”, he said.

McCain addressed his health during the virtual town hall, telling viewers, “My treatment is going fine”. Again, no, I’ve got the greatest respect for John McCain. However, Johnson did vote “yes” to the skinny repeal. He also later accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of a “a real breach of trust”.

When Vice President Mike Pence brought on veteran Republican political operative Nick Ayers as his new chief of staff last month, about the time President Trump replaced Reince Priebus with new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, few people noticed.

He announced his diagnosis for brain cancer July 19.

He also recommends expanding USA training assistance to the Afghan security forces so they can capably fight the Taliban and other militant groups. This is a rough disease, let’s be very honest.