Seoul shares end lower on foreign selling amid tensions over North Korea

South Korean shares ended at an 11-week nadir on Friday as anxious offshore investors sold stocks following President Donald Trump’s fresh warning that North Korea not strike Guam or USA allies.

Ryu Yong-seok, a market analyst at KB Securities, said tensions between North Korea and the U.S. are a negative factor in the local stock markets that dragged down the index. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.1 percent at 2,332.98 points by 0100 GMT, on track for a weekly loss of 2.7 percent, its biggest since June 2016. It was down 0.4 percent compared with Thursday’s close of 1,142.0, bringing its weekly loss to almost 2 percent.

Offshore investors, who were net buyers on Monday and Tuesday, unloaded a net 259.7 billion won (S$314.26 million) worth of Kospi shares. The dollar-won exchange rate also turned volatile as a result.

Portal service provider Naver fell 1.48 percent to 798,000 won and Samsung C&T plummeted 2.89 percent to close at 134,500 won. It has lost 1.6 percent over the last four days. The spread on South Korea’s 5-year credit default swaps stood at 67.5 basis points and risk reversals in won options at 2.2 points. The finance ministry warned that even a small event may agitate the market amid the growing geopolitical uncertainty, adding that the government will constantly monitor the situation and take prompt measures to manage volatility in the Korean financial markets.