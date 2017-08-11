Serge Aurier set to sign a five-year deal with Manchester United

Today, Man Utd close-in on Serge Aurier….

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have been encouraged to make bids to sign Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to reports in the British media.

Chelsea have also been credited with interest in landing the Ivory Coast global.

The Daily Star writes that: “French reporter Loic Tanzi, who works for Goal France and Eurosport, claims Aurier’s move to Manchester is now edging closer”.

That didn’t stop Manchester United from coming to terms with Aurier, according to Paris United’s response to Di Marzio’s tweet.

A hurdle standing in the way of a smooth transition between clubs is the Ivorian’s outstanding legal issues stemming from an altercation with a police officer previous year.

The full-back is now awaiting an appeal hearing after being blocked from entering the United Kingdom following his conviction for assaulting a police officer outside a nightclub in Paris past year.

He is allegedly on his way to Old Trafford this summer as Jose Mourinho aims to strengthen his defensive options.

The Ivory Coast worldwide would be a boost to Jose Mourinho’s right-back options in 2017-18, with Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian the current choices.