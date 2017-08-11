Shah brought back Jan Sangh work culture: Modi

Modi also indicated that the presence of party chief Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha – elected from Gujarat this week – would make BJP members work more diligently and, according to one MP, end their days of “mauj masti”.

He made these remarks while addressing MPs at a meeting of the BJP parliamentary party.

Lamenting the charge of being anti-farmer against the Congress, Shah said the party is acting against the agrarian interests of Gujarat by opposing the increase in height of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

However, few legislators of Congress were present to hear his speech, as majority were earlier marshalled out for creating ruckus in the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reportedly warned BJP MPs who don’t attend Parliament that they may not get to contest the next Lok Sabha polls if they persist with the habit. Modi was said to have asked the MPs why should the party have to issue a whip to ensure attendance. The party had been left embarrassed in the Rajya Sabha when the Opposition had managed to get an amendment to the OBC Bill passed due to the absence of almost 31 NDA MPs. Those absent included ministers.

Describing Gujarat as an “unassailable fortress” of the BJP, Shah said the upcoming assembly elections would mark the complete wipe-out of the Opposition.

BJP chief Amit Shah will be completing three years in office on Wednesday even while he seeks to engage the party workers to uninterrupted campaigns.

Modi said it was easy to run a political party while being in the Opposition but relatively hard when it was in power. “Their own legislators do not want to be identified with the Congress”, Shah said. However, two of these votes were declared invalid by the Election Commission, after the Congress complained that the two MLAs disclosed their choice to BJP leaders.