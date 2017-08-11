Shares now up at $17.53 (FLO) Flowers Foods, Inc. Reports Second…

The Firm provides online brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. It has a 22.61 P/E ratio.

Flowers plans to shift sweet baked foods production to “more efficient” snack cake bakeries. Nordea Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 134,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Recent Trading for Flowers Foods, Inc. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. The “percentage off the 52-week high or low” refers to when a stock current price is relative to where it has traded over the last 52 weeks.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500.

About 432,637 shares traded. It is down 10.95% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owns 2.13 million shares or 13.43% of their USA portfolio. The biggest holder now is Amos R. Mcmullian who owns 3,657,874 shares (1.75% of those outstanding), whilst George E. Deese holds 2,808,059 (1.34% of shares outstanding) and C. Martin Wood, III holds 1,218,074 (0.58% of shares outstanding). Philadelphia Trust Co owns 141,705 shares or 0.31% of their USA portfolio. The New York-based Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp has invested 4% in the stock. “(FLO)” was originally published by Rincon Hill News and is the property of of Rincon Hill News.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports.

Among 12 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, May 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2016 Q4. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.is the second biggest holder with 9 million shares now valued at 169.49 million whilst BlackRock Fund Advisors has 8 million shares valued at 135.10 million. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 93 Increased: 84 New Position: 36. 129.55 million shares or 8.27% less from 141.23 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Bath Savings holds 23,053 shares. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 13,803.5% in the first quarter. We have $15.99 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FLO worth $213.60 million less. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2016Q3. Motco has 339 shares. Moreover, Jolley Asset Management Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 210,298 shares. Nordea Inv Management reported 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc.

Flowers Foods, Inc. now has a P/E ratio of 22.22 and the market value is 3.67B. (NYSE:FLO) for 2.93 million shares. Hallmark Mgmt accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Peak6 L P owns 20,238 shares or 0% of their United States portfolio. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 13,104 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Therefore 42% are positive. Flowers Foods had 25 analyst reports since September 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On December 15 the stock rating was upgraded from “Sector Weight” to “Overweight” in a report issued by KeyBanc. The stock of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 76,786 shares. BMO Capital Markets maintained Flowers Foods, Inc. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 5 by DA Davidson. It also upped Dolby Laboratories Inc. $191,693 worth of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) shares were sold by Doak Mark. Bancorpsouth Inc. (NYSE:BXS) was raised too.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.