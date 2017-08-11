Shin Bet arrests two Arab-Israelis for ISIS involvement

On July 14, three Arab Israelis from Umm al-Fahm shot and fatally wounded two policemen near the ultra-sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, before they were gunned down. The older brother was also accused of being in contact with an ISIS terrorist who was supposed to help him join the terrorist organization in Syria.

Mahmoud Abd Al-Karim Qassem Jabarin, 25, and Naim Abd Al-Karim Qassem Jabarin, 20, were arrested by police on July 17 in the village of Umm Al-Fahm, Israel’s internal security service, the Shin Bet, said in a statement on Friday.

An automatic weapon had been discovered in a sweep of the brothers’ home.

“The findings of the investigation, including a large number of photographs that were seized in their possession, reinforced suspicions that the two supported the ideas and ideology of”.

According to the investigation, Mahmoud meant to leave Israel to join ISIS in Syria with the aid of a former Umm el-Fahm resident who has been in Syria since 2014.

According to the Shin Bet, authorities received information that Mahmoud Jabarin was planning to travel to Syria to join Islamic State. “Islamic State”, the Shin Bet said.

Two Arab Israelis were indicted Friday in a court in northern Israel for alleged contacts with the Islamic State jihadist group and illegal possession of weapons, the Shin Bet security agency said.

The Shin Bet stated that the Israelis who support ISIS, are in contact with terrorists from the group and leave Israel for Syria are a serious security threat. “The reality on the ground completely contradicts the supposedly positive picture that the organization is trying to present”, the statement continued.