Shocking! Kasam actor Amit Tandon’s wife Ruby is in Dubai jail

TV actor-cum-singer, Amit Tandon, is stuck in a hard situation as his wife Ruby Tandon has been jailed in Dubai since one month. To get her out of the legal mess and back in Mumbai, Amit Tandon is making rounds to Dubai. Ruby, who is a dermatologist by profession, is reportedly in Al Raffa Jail. According to an entertainment portal, Dubai Health Authority officials have accused the lady of threatening few government officials and Ruby is locked in jail for one month. So, because of the professional commitments, she went off to various countries. She was on a trip to Dubai past year when she was arrested for misbehaving with DHA (Dubai Health Authorities).

Sometime back Amit and wife Ruby were in news over their decision to separate and now this yet another shocking report has left the fans saddened. Unfortunately, the authorities handling the case have already rejected her bail once. It is said that Amit is leaving no stone unturned to bring her wife back to India.

Ruby has a flourishing career in Mumbai with a lot of television celebrities like Mouni Roy, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Iqbal Khan, Vikram Bhatt, producer Suhana Sinha, being in her clientele list. “Also, he mentioned that some one gave false accusation on her, She has been doing a wonderful job”.

Amit and Ruby had tied the knot in 2009 and have a 7-year-old daughter Jiyana. Recently, Amit had revealed that Ruby and he have filed for divorce. After seeing him on the show, Ruby developed a crush on him and sent him a friend request on a social networking site. Soon they started chatting and became friends only to fall in love soon. “I will be flying to Dubai next week to once again plead for her innocence”.

Well, the couple has already made a decision to part their ways and are on the verge of divorce. “Hope she will back her home soon”.

Amit, who rose to fame for participating in Indian Idol and is now seen in Colors’ show Kasam, confirmed the news to Indian Express.