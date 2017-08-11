Should You Buy Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI) On Current Analyst Views?

The value of the investment in (IPI) went from $4,000 to $29,000 a change of $25,000 since the last quarter. The volatility change in the previous week has observed by 10.07% and experienced of 7.71% change in the last month.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) opened at 3.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 13.22% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 31.76% and 67.29% respectively.

Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has 0 buy ratings, 0 holds and 0 sells even after the stock tumbled -79.83% from its high of $1.74 to a $33.49 million market value through last close.

UBS “Downgrades” Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) in a research note issued to investors on 8/07/17 to Sell with price target of $0. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intrepid Potash, Inc.as 40.44 Million. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14%. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted at $-0.04 with next year’s EPS projected to be $-0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current year. Credit Agricole downgraded the shares of IPI in report on Wednesday, October 28 to “Underperform” rating. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 3.50 for IPI and 2.50 for UAN, which implies that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for IPI. The value of the company’s investment in Intrepid Potash, Inc increased from $2,476,000 to $2,951,000 a change of 19.2% for the reporting period. BMO Capital Markets now has a $2.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. The shares were bought on August 9th for an average price of $3.21. The lowest price the stock reached in the last trading day was $0.32 and compares with the $0.32 52-week low. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. The latest exchange of 2.36 Million shares is above its average trading activity of 1.86 Million shares.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI.

This company has been competing with others in the Basic Materials space and offers its own combination of interesting factors Intrepid Potash, Inc. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 44.4% in the second quarter. Spot Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 2,504 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 46.7% in the first quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 12,876 shares valued at $29,000.

10/31/2014 – Intrepid Potash, Inc was upgraded to “market perform” by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 10.9% in the first quarter. They now have a Dollars 1 price target on the stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc., launched on November 19, 2007, is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Firm operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products.