Singapore GDP Adds 2.2% In Q2

Singapore’s manufacturing sector continued its stellar run, posting a robust pace of 8.1 per cent, underpinned by the strong electronics and precision engineering clusters.

The services sector gathered pace as well, growing 2.4% from a year earlier in the second quarter, compared with a 1.4% gain in the first and a 1.0% rise last year.

Capital Economics forecasts economic growth of around 3.0 percent this year for the city-state.

Its figures showed that domestic exports of electronic products – comprising 28.8 per cent in 1H 2017 – increased by 13.3 per cent in the second quarter, following the 9.5 per cent growth in the first quarter.

MTI said the weak performance of the sector was due to a fall in both private sector and public sectors’ construction output.

The government said it now expects the economy to grow between 2% and 3% this year, compared with an earlier range of 1% to 3%.

Domestic exports of non-electronic products declined by 1.1 per cent over the year, off from the 17.8 per cent expansion in the first quarter.

The latest GDP data also contained signs that Singapore’s economic growth is better balanced than first thought, with strength seen in other sectors which had been considered more sluggish.

The increase in Nodx was driven mainly by electronic exports which grew for the third straight quarter, outweighing the decrease in non-electronics.

The finance & insurance sector expanded by 3.8 per cent yoy, accelerating from the 0.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

The forecast-beating outcome came despite contractions in the biomedical manufacturing, construction and accommodation and food services sectors.

The “other services industries” grew by 3.1 per cent yoy, similar to the three per cent growth in the previous quarter.

Growth was largely supported by the education, health & social services and the arts, entertainment & recreation segments.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected second-quarter GDP growth to be revised up only slightly to 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter, and 2.6 percent year-on-year.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had said earlier this week that he expected Singapore’s economy to grow around 2.5 percent in 2017.