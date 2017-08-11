Singtel posts 5.6% drop in Q1 profit

The lower contribution by its associates and the exceptional charges from workforce restructuring at Optus has led to the fall of telco giant Singtel’s net profit for the past quarter, down 6% to $892m.

Singtel’s “Digital Life” business segment includes digital marketing company Amobee, over-the-top video provider HOOQ, analytics provider DataSpark, music-streaming service AMPed, mobile wallet Dash, Singapore entertainment guide inSing.com, and food service HungryGoWhere. Excluding NBN migration and preparation fees, this revenue grew 4.4 per cent.

Strong performances by its core and digital businesses underpinned revenue and Ebitda growth, Singtel said.

Cybersecurity brought in SG$110 million in operating revenue, up 0.6 percent.

Net profit attributable to the owners of the company fell to S$891.6 million in the three months ended June 30 from S$944.3 million in the corresponding period past year.

Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong pointed towards a “more challenging business environment”. EBITDA dipped 3%. Excluding one-off items from the year before, EBITDA grew 2% on higher contributions from home services and content cost management.

“Our first quarter result is built on consistent investment in our network and the creation of content and new services that resonate with customers, with the promise of more to come”.

By contrast, Indonesia’s Telkomsel increased its pre-tax profit contribution by 18% due to strong growth in data and digital services. “Notwithstanding the competition, Airtel strengthened its revenue market share leadership in India”.

At the same time, Singtel and its other subsidiaries’ total headcount has, in fact, gone up, with the company claiming around 380 more staff as at the end of June this year than it did at the end of June 2016.

The number of 4G mobile customers increased by 85,000 this quarter, resulting in the total 4G customer base increasing to 5.88 million as at 30 June.

Business solutions operating revenue was SG$126 million, down 16.2 percent; national telephone SG$251 million, down 6.1 percent; and global telephone SG$112 million, down 12.5 percent.