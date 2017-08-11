Sky to broadcast Premier League in Dolby Atmos

Sky Sports have seemingly retained the rights to televise live Football League matches – but clubs have already expressed their anger over the paltry increase in the TV rights deal.

The Turf Moor clash, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 28, will now take place on Monday, October 30, with an 8pm kick off.

The live coverage will be complemented by programmes including a new nightly debate show entitled The Debate – Live, featuring Ian Wright, Craig Bellamy and Alan Pardew. Animated Ultra HD images of each of the 20 Premier League Stadiums of 2017/18 will also be available to download for football fans.

Watch the Premier League launch live from 8am to 11am on Wednesday and tune in to the Friday Night Football curtain-raiser – Arsenal v Leicester – on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

The Daily Mail has reported that Sky will stump up £120m-per-season to showcase matches from the Championship, League One and League Two – an increase on the £90m that was paid for the current deal. That’s certainly a lot of pre-requisites just to get some better sound.

Other sports including rugby, boxing, darts, National Football League and tennis will be showcased on two new channels – Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena.