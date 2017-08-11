Small plane crashed in CT

A small plane has crashed in western CT, killing one person and injuring two others. The aircraft with three people on board departed from Danbury Municipal Airport. One person has died and two others were injured. “FAA and NTSB have been notified and will be conducting a full investigation”.

A medical helicopter responded to the scene.

3 people were on board, one fatality, and Life Star confirmed that they took 1 patient to Hartford Hospital.

NTSB investigating today’s crash of a Cessna 172 in New Milford, CT.

According to Litchfield County Dispatch, other local first responders were sent to the crash, including Sherman Fire, Sherman Ambulance, Bridgewater Ambulance and Medic 4 paramedics.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

Check back for updates.