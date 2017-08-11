SMU reverses ruling on lawn displays

“SMU officials and student leaders reached an agreement today to continue to have lawn displays, including Young Americans for Freedom’s annual 9/11 memorial, on the Dallas Hall Lawn”, the university said in a statement. “Creating the need for a different, yet still prominent, display area”.

One-day displays will be allowed by student organizations and university departments on the northern part of the lawn, the school says.

Gov. Greg Abbott weighed in, urging the school to permit students to place the 9/11 memorial flags in their “traditional place of honor” on the Dallas Hall lawn.

SMU officials said in a statement Wednesday that an agreement was reached with student leaders that keeps the displays on Dallas Hall Lawn.

SMU also plans to review and amend policy and procedures pertaining to lawn displays, which will be done in consultation with student organizations. “Students have expressed their commitment to freedom of expression – a value the University shares”.

An uproar ensued. YAF and an amalgam of other student groups, representing a variety of political leanings, rallied on behalf of the First Amendment.

In place of the previous wording, the policy now simply states that the institution “respects the right of all members of the academic community to be free from coercion and harassment”, though it neglects to define what sorts of displays might run afoul of the new rules, specifying only that signage must “uphold the rights of others, reflect responsible behavior.and uphold the integrity of the university”. Instead, the SMU president responded by asserting the governor was given “wrong” information about the university’s display policy.

Wolf, who steadfastly maintained the issue at hand was about free speech, told Breitbart Texas, “I am proud that our Young Americans for Freedom chapter took a principled stand for freedom of speech and won a victory on behalf of all students of our university”.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Turner on August 2 to restore the 9/11 display, which consists of almost 3,000 American flags to honor those slain in the terrorist attack, to its “appropriate and traditional place of honor”.

A bipartisan effort from all groups on campus opposed SMU’s new policy, including Turning Point USA at SMU, College Republicans, College Democrats, Feminist Equality Movement, and Mustangs for Life.