Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (LNCE) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Snyder’s-Lance had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.34%. For the past 5 years, the company’s revenue has grown -2.3%, while the company’s earnings per share has grown 4.6%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Snyder’s-Lance updated its FY17 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS. Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (LNCE) has made its way to a 12-month gain of 3%. With an institutional ownership near 71.6%, it carries an earnings per share ratio of 2.11.

Shares last traded at $36.99 a bit higher than the 50 day moving average which is $35.25 and which is a tad under the 200 day moving average of $37.21. Snyder’s-Lance Inc has $4400 highest and $32 lowest target.

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc.’s P/E ratio is 100.60 and the market cap is 3.58B. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday the 16th of May 2017.

In other Snyder’s-Lance news, Director Peter P. Brubaker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter.

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCE) was more active in the last trading session as around 0.8 million shares exchanged hands on Wall Street, representing an increase from its normal capacity of 0.59 million shares. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

Receive Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter. In the last earnings report the EPS was $0.37 and is projected to be $1.12 for the current year with 96,634,000 shares outstanding. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,654,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,016,000 after buying an additional 82,144 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Snyder’s-Lance by 6.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNCE.

Ratings analysis reveals 78% of Snyder’s-Lance Inc’s analysts are positive. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Snyder’s-Lance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Snyder’s-Lance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Snyder’s-Lance from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks upgraded the shares of LNCE in report on Wednesday, August 12 to “Hold” rating. Snyder’s-Lance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (LNCE) a $44.00 Price Target” was posted by BBNS and is the property of of BBNS. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of USA & worldwide trademark & copyright legislation. The Company is involved in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. The Business’s products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.