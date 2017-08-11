Social Bite showcases prototype eco house during Edinburgh Festival

The first house to be used in Scotland’s village for the homeless has today been unveiled.

And work has already begun on the 1.5-acre site in the Granton area of Edinburgh.

The village, which will include 10 homes, is set to be created for people who are now living in unsupported temporary accommodation, shelters, and B&Bs.

Organisers say it aims to provide an alternative for those struggling with homelessness.

Manufactured by Carbon Dynamics, a company specialising in attractive modular buildings with exceptional levels of insulation, the energy efficient, eco-friendly, sustainable homes will each have two loft bedrooms, a shared WC with shower, a lounge with a wood burner, and a small kitchen and dining area.

Boss Mr Littlejohn said: ‘It’s really nice when you’ve had a bit of a vision in your head for quite a long time to see it be realised in some way.

Architect Johnathon Avery of Tiny House Scotland based the homes his previous model called the “NestHouse”.

All of the houses will be manufactured by Scottish company Carbon Dynamic, who specialise in designing well-insulated buildings using locally sourced and cost effective materials.

People now in temporary or emergency accommodation will be the first residents, and they are expected to move in by Christmas. They will also be fully transportable for Social Bite to reuse or relocate if needed.

Once the Granton village has been completed, around 20 people will be housed in ten eco-friendly homes for around a year at a time as they aim to reintegrate into society.

The concept for the village is to help rough sleepers off the streets and support them in a community which will give them new skills and new opportunities to improve their quality of life.