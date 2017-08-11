Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Team (TISI) Stock Price

UBS Group AG’s holdings in Team were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. The stock exchanged hands 1.95 Million shares versus average trading capacity of 595.4 Million shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock. State Street Corp now owns 659,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,833,000 after buying an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Team by 47.3% in the first quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Team during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,031,000. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. As of quarter end Teachers Advisors, LLC had bought a total of 2,214 shares growing its position 4.0%. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Team by 14.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Consequently Team Inc (NYSE:TISI)’s weekly and monthly volatility is 7.97%, 6.08% respectively. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.95, a decrease of 52 percent in the last 12 months.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. Team, Inc. The stock’s market capitalization is $318.39 million.

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 15.08.

The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.54. Team had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%.

Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) has average revenue estimates of $297.05 Million, compared to low analyst estimates of $292.4 Million and high estimates of $305.4 Million for the current quarter. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted at $-0.08 with next year’s EPS anticipated to be $1.13.

Stocks of Team, (NYSE:TISI) have been issued a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research analysts that are presently covering the share, . Analysts reported that the Price Target for Team, Inc. might touch $30 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $25.25 and $19 respectively. Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock.