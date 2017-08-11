Sonic Mania Wants To Spice Things Up

Sonic Mania isn’t supposed to be released until next Tuesday, but people that ordered the super expensive (and super cool) Collector’s Edition have already received download codes that works.

For anyone who doesn’t know by now, Sonic Mania is the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog game that features a return to the 2D platforming gameplay the franchise was known for in the early-to-mid 90s. The animation mixed with the music definitely fits right in with that time, and if the game can drum up that same feeling throughout then it should be solid.

The very short film displays the three heroes of the adventure, namely Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, through a colorful universe emphasising some classic elements of the series. Discover a myriad of never-before-seen hidden paths and secrets! Instead I’m actually excited to revisit the trendy blue hedgehog. “Welcome to Sonic Mania“.

The new Sonic Mania game will b e released on the 15th of August on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC as well as Nintendo Switch.

Despite being the most interesting thing to happen to Sonic in decades, the game is for some reason download-only.