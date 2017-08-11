Soundcloud needs an investment deal by Friday or faces collapse

According to ReCode, SoundCloud’s potential investors would like to replace Alexander Ljung with former Vimeo CEO Kerry Trainor as part of a new round of investment.

SoundCloud plans on raising around $170 million, in a deal that would value the company at $150 million prior to the new investment.

The Raine Group investment is said to be driven by Raine Group partner Fred Davis, who previously advised media companies like Spotify, Shazam, Hulu, YouTube and Rhapsody. The new stock would dilute existing Series E investors by over 40 percent. In essence, this means that some investors will see their equity wiped out if SoundCloud doesn’t manage to sell for more than $240 million at some point down the line.

SoundCloud, a popular music platform based in Berlin, reportedly may go bankrupt if shareholders aren’t convinced to sign a deal during a meeting Friday.

In July, SoundCloud laid off 173 employees and closed down their offices in San Francisco and London. Following that decision, SoundCloud CEO Alex Ljung has moved to directly reassured fans and investors on the company’s blog. “And in order to do this, it requires cost cutting, continued growth of our existing advertising and subscription revenue streams, and a relentless focus on our unique competitive advantage – artists and creators”.

Last that month, reports said the company had cash to make it until the fourth quarter of the year. If investors accept, $169.5 million will be injected into the company.

He says “there’s an insane amount of noise about SoundCloud in the world right now”.

SoundCloud tried to enter the music subscription market with the debut of SoundCloud Go previous year, but struggled to compete with the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. Not in 50 days, not in 80 days or anytime in the foreseeable future.