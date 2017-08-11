South African body-builder dies horrifically after attempting signature back flip

A South African body builder, Sifiso Thabete, has died after landing on his head in a botched backflip in front of his many excited fans who were cheering him on.

Sifiso Lungelo Thabete passed away in an attempt to entertain the crowd. In this video, it can be seen that audience were in an initial shock before a few people came for help.

Posts on his social media show he was dedicated and determined to become the best in his sport, often sharing motivational messages on Facebook alongside images of himself. Thabete lay motionless on his side before rolling onto his back.

Video of the accident went viral before the severity of the damage was made public.

The magazine reports he was an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Junior World Champion in the up-to-165-pound category who recently won an event at the IFBB Muscle Mulisha Grand Prix in July.

“The bodybuilding community was shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the death of Sifiso Lungelo Thabete, a bodybuilder from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend”, South Africa’s bodybuilding magazine Muscle Evolution wrote on its website.

Lungelo had also finished runner-up in a senior competition, for men up to and including 80kg, where he successfully performed the backflip during his routine.