South Korea tells North Korea to stop issuing threats

South Korea is a target of the North with armaments pointed at it from across the border, so the absence of an ambassador could understandably cause Seoul alarm.

He talks about the start of the war, how after World War Two Korea was a battle ground with South Koreans, Americans and the United Nations fighting North Koreans and Chinese backed by the Soviet Union. But it is also a huge tourist draw.

USA nuclear expert Siegfried Hecker, who has visited North Korea’s nuclear facilities several times, told The Associated Press that he doesn’t think North Korea now has the weapons needed for “enveloping fire” around Guam, as it threatened.

Although the Korean War formally ceased with a truce over 50 years ago, you can still feel the hostility around the DMZ, the 4-kilometer strip of land separating the two Koreas.

“Obviously the South Korean government does not support (a US pre-emptive strike)”.

South Koreans have become inured to the threat of North Korea – because they’ve lived in a state of war for more than six decades, and weathered regular threats and actual casualties.

Tension in the region has risen since North Korea carried out two nuclear bomb tests past year and two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July. “The North Korean nuclear and missile situation gets worse the more things are dragged out”.

The South Korean capital, Seoul, is within range of massed North Korean rockets and artillery, which would be impossible to destroy in a first US strike.

He said the North should be “very, very nervous” and that China can do a lot more to deal with the crisis. Members of Congress supported the legislation in overwhelming numbers.

The sanctions adopted by the UN Security Council were likely to be counterproductive, he said, as they had never worked before and had failed to prevent the North acquiring nuclear weapons.

Hecker added that North Korea does not have sophisticated nuclear weapons, unlike the U.S., Russia, Britain, China and France. According to the USA and its global supporters, the new sanctions will be the last chance for Pyongyang to stop its nuclear tests and bring Kim Jong Un to the negotiating table. He added, however, that his aim was still to move North Korea toward dialogue. He has favored closer ties with North Korea, saying hardline approaches failed to prevent the North’s development of nuclear-armed missiles and only reduced South Korea’s voice in global efforts to counter North Korea.

But to some extent, the indifference is also a reflection of boredom with repetitive threats, as perhaps was best summarized in an essay by Dohoon Kim, editor in chief of HuffPost Korea, written after North Korea tested a hydrogen bomb past year.

“In all this [negotiation between the US and China] the South Korean government has been completely sidelined”, the author wrote.

Canada’s role is to remain an ally for the USA and South Korea, Park said. Decrying “hawkish politicians” in the USA, an editorial in Dong-A Ilbo said war is not imminent.