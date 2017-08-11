Staffer says Usher hooked up with accuser at Days Inn Hotel

The hotel employee says she remembers seeing Usher and Sharpton talking in the lobby and then they presumably went to her room.

Quantasia Sharpton, 21, appeared at a news conference with celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom on Monday (07Aug17) and claimed she had hooked up with the Pop Ya Collar singer at a hotel after she was allowed backstage at his gig in November 2014. The staffer also asked Usher if she could take a picture with him, and while he agreed to do so before he left the hotel, she waited an hour but never got her picture.

The lawsuit, obtained by DailyMail.com, claims Usher had vaginal sex with at least one of the two women and he had “unprotected sex” with the man.

The concert in question took place in Atlantic City on November 15 back in 2014.

So far, no one from Usher’s camp has responded to this latest claim. There is photo proof of Sharpton at the concert as she snapped a pic with Usher’s opening act, August Alsina. Reports confirmed that the woman’s birthday was in October. She says Sharpton came down, greeted the singer in the lobby and brought him to her room.

The Atlantic City Days Inn was less than a mile away from Usher’s concert venue.

However, Usher has reportedly said that, while he might have picked her out of the crowd to come on the stage, he didn’t have sex with her, apparently because she was not his type. He looks like he’s into it, and he even lies back and has her grind on him onstage.

Sources connected with Quantasia say she did indeed stay at the Days Inn the night of the concert, and that is where she is claiming she had sex with Usher.

Sharpton does not have the sexually transmitted disease but is suing the singer as she may have been placed at risk of contracting it.

“In California, he’s still liable because if he was positive, and if he had sex with her without revealing it, he’s still liable for exposing her, which is a violation of her rights.”

