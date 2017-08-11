Star Wars: The Last Jedi Arrive

With almost four months to go until Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters across the nation, a fresh batch of new photos from the upcoming next chapter in the beloved franchise have been released courtesy of the good folks over at Entertainment Weekly. “What would make someone that alienated from his original convictions?” General Leia cuts a powerful figure in the new stills, and EW teases that Leia’s relationship with Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) will develop further through the film. “I think the fans are going to appreciate that”. “Finn’s super cool. Even though [Rose] is good at what she does, she’s not known”, Kelly Marie Tran says. She’s not the best. This also lines up with rumors from a few months ago that claimed the character being played by The Leftovers’ Justin Theroux is an “expert slicer”, so I can easily see that character and DJ as professional rivals hanging around Canto Bight and trying to rob the rich patrons of the casinos.

When Finn first meets Rose, her admiration is a tricky thing to accept. Finn isn’t the person that Rose believes him to be and that is hard.

Apart from the Porgs, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will also introduce the Caretakers, who, according to Johnson, only tolerate Luke Skywalker’s presence on the island and communicate with him through a blubbery sort of Scottish fish talk.

Some fans and Star Wars sites are getting carried away and already reading into his comments that Luke and Leia will be seen together on screen one last time. “That was really interesting to me, the notion of putting this small army under a lot of external pressure and showing some of the results within the Resistance itself”.

“Hopefully it will be fun to discover in the context of the movie”, Johnson says, “My notion was this is a place that goes all the way back”. Regimes may change in the galactic core, but far away on the Outer Rim, it doesn’t really matter who’s in charge. “We know that he is not a coward”. Luke has lost time and confidence since we last saw him and now has to fight his inner fears and demons to try and come back to the world that has come to his front door in the form of Rey.

“Poe is in some ways a surrogate son for Leia, but also I think she sees in him the potential for a truly great leader of the Resistance and beyond …”

The 25-year-old actor appeared alongside Carrie in the critically-acclaimed “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015 and has promised the next instalment in the money-spinning franchise will pay homage to the actress, who died in December last year.