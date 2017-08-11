Stephanie Davis says her heart is ‘broken’ after suffering miscarriage

“He doesn’t care about his child, he was simply a trophy child to him”, Davis said in her Instagram post about her ex, accusing him of being neglectful, not paying for their son’s upkeep and of going on dates with other women during her first pregnancy.

McConnell had accused Davis of having affairs with her pregnant friend and with a fireman who lived nearby, the court was told.

She told the court the 27-year-old was apologetic about his earlier behaviour and threatened to smash a bottle of wine over his own head.

The miscarriage is said to be caused by huge pressure and stress she has been under. “I thought, “this is it, he’s going to kill me”.

The former “Beauty School Cop Out” star is expected to be handed his sentence later this week after a judge declared him guilty of beating the 24-year-old actress during a blazing row on March 9 at her home in Merseyside, Liverpool, earlier this week.

“Stephanie and her family would like to thank everyone for their support throughout this process which has been stressful and has put them all under massive pressure”.

The former CBB contestant then went on to discuss Jeremy’s conviction this week for assaulting her.

Sharing a quote that read “I’ll see you in my dreams tonight”. I’ll kiss your cheek and hold you tight. “You’ve flown away my butterfly”, Steph opened up about the devastating news to her 816 thousand followers.

Alongside the tear-jerking image, the mum-of-one then told fans: “Too loose a child is something I hope no one EVER goes through”. Words CANNOT describe. My heart is BROKEN.

‘I continue to be strong, be a good mum to my son and if ANYTHING has come from my horrific ordeal, to help those who have been in my shoes and help give them the hope, that there is light at the end.

“Stephanie now wishes to work with domestic violence and abuse charities to raise awareness and stop what has happened to her happening to other women in the United Kingdom”.

Take a look through the time timeline of Steph’ pregnancy. He was having, what I know and what Jeremy knows as, psychotic episodes. And what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. “Mummy Loves u little one GBNF“.