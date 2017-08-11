Stephen Colbert mocks Donald Trump with opening monologue on The Late Show

To allay these concerns, the Trump administration should publicly declare its agreement with the constitutional requirement that any preemptive attack on North Korea must be debated and authorized by Congress. The newly developed capability would allow North Korea to fit a nuclear warhead on top of a ballistic missile. According to a report in the New York Times, Trump’s “fire and fury” comment which dramatically escalated tensions between the United States and North Korea was… entirely improvised.

Later in the program, CNN Chief National Security Correspondent Jim Sciutto argued Americans ought to take heed of Clapper’s warnings as he has served the country in the intelligence community and military under presidents from both parties for more than 40 years.

The improvisation could further stem from the fact that advisors are reportedly divided on how to address the threat from North Korea.

The letter says Congress and the American people would hold Trump responsible if a “careless or ill-advised miscalculation” results in conflict that endangers USA military members or allies in the region.

Neither camp advocated language like “fire and fury”, according to the people involved.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tempered the president’s fiery warnings on Wednesday, stressing that the threat from North Korea had not changed, CNN reported.

“I get it, I understand wanting to say that, but this is like a hostage situation”.

The letter comes amid news that North Korea declared a plan to launch a ballistic missiles toward the USA territory of Guam – 4,000 miles west of Hawaii in the Pacific – where the US has a significant military presence. “But maybe not ‘fire and fury the likes of which the world had never seen, ‘ he added, doing an impression of Trump. While force remains on the table, this path where the global community increases pressure on North Korea must be tried first”, said Soderberg.