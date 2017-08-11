Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders to tour New Zealand

And it might not be long before Stevie returns to Australia with her Fleetwood Mac bandmates, with the band starting another global tour in 2018. Hynde told the Madison Square Garden crowd in reference to Nicks’ musical royalty.

Fans will be treated to full, individual sets by Stevie Nicks and Pretenders, who will both be performing their greatest classic hits and much much more with concerts planned in Perth, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne plus three A Day On The Green festival appearances.

The eight-time Grammy-nominated artist named the tour after her 2014 album 24 Karat Gold – Songs from the Vault, which debuted at No.7 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Stevie Nicks will be touring Australia without her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.

Adding The Pretenders to the bill, as she did in America, makes this one of the biggest superstar tours to hit Australian stages this year. The Pretenders have sold in excess of 25 million albums and notched up worldwide hits with Brass In Pocket, I’ll Stand By You, Back On The Chain Gang and Don’t Get Me Wrong to name a few.

Tickets for the Australian tour go on sale from August 18, with pre-sale from August 17.