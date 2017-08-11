Stoke confirm Bruno Martins Indi arrival: £7m Done Deal for centre-back

Stoke City are close to signing defender Bruno Martins Indi but the deal may not be completed in time for him to feature in their opening Premier League game at Everton on Saturday, manager Mark Hughes has said.

The big kick-off is nearly here. and Stoke City boss Mark Hughes says he is in a positive frame of mind ahead of the Potters’ opening-day trip to big-spending Everton tomorrow.

The 27-year-old has been unable to make an impression at the Etihad Stadium since joining from Aston Villa in 2015 and is reportedly available to purchase for around £14m.

But Hughes made clear Stoke would not countenance losing the Wales global, who starred as a No 10 following his £13million move from Liverpool last summer.

‘It is probably going to be a day too late, ‘ said Hughes.

“It’s been one that’s frustrated a lot of people, not least myself, but it is likely to get done now unless there are any last minute hitches, but I don’t anticipate we will have any so I think it is an important one for us to get over the line”. That is that. Out of respect they came and did that, and we would like to think because of the answer they got they would respect our position’.

The club has turned down an inquiry from Swansea for the Wales midfielder and as far as Hughes is concerned that is the end of the matter.

“We’ve been down a little bit of a road on that one”, Hughes told reporters when asked about Delph.

‘We will see. Something might happen. “We are still looking to bring in more players to freshen up the squad”, said Hughes.