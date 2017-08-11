Stranded Anti-Immigration Ship Gets Help From Refugee Rescue Boat

What goes around comes around, they say.

A German refugee rescue ship has been sent to the aid of a vessel crewed by far-right anti-immigration activists that is stranded in the Central Mediterranean, The Independent has reported.

Sea-Eye, a refugee rescue group, announced on its Facebook page Friday that it had been contacted by European Union authorities saying that the C Star, a ship run by a band of far-right activists calling themselves “Defend Europe“, was in distress and was unable to move.

The ship chartered by Defend Europe has suffered a “minor technical problem” and authorities have ordered one of the very boats the group is campaigning against to rescue it.

Defend Europe has played down the incident.

The Sea-Eye charity’s founder Michael Buschheuer said the Italian coastguard had asked his ship to set course for the activists’ C-Star vessel because it was in distress.

Although the ship is considered “not under command”, the problem is being resolved, Defend Europe said at around midday on Friday.

Supporters of the Identitarian movement have vowed to “defend” Europe from a migrant “invasion” from Africa.

The group, which includes a number of alt-right YouTubers, claims “so called “humanitarian” NGOs are smuggling hundred thousands of illegal migrants to Europe and are endangering the security and future of our continent”.

Defend Europe’s ship, the CStar – the running costs of which were crowdfunded by white supremacists and neo-Nazis – is reportedly to receive help from a vessel charted by an NGO.

They purchased the C-Star through the Defend Europe crowdfunding campaign in July, which they said would help them intercept NGOs bringing refugees to Europe.

Once the Sea-Eye arrived, the C-Star refused assistance, Sea-Eye’s Buschheuer told Reuters by telephone.