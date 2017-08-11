Strong 6.2 quake hits Philippine island of Luzon, jolts buildings

In Manila, residents and workers left their homes and offices during the quake.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said the natural disaster was felt at intensity III in Metro Manila.

An natural disaster of magnitude 6.2 hit the Philippines’ northern island of Luzon on Friday and was felt in the capital Manila, shaking buildings and forcing the evacuation of offices and schools. She said she and her co-workers went out of their office when they felt the tremor, but most of their guests were swimming and did not notice the natural disaster.

The tremor’s epicenter was located south-west of Nasugbu town in Batangas province, 65 kilometers south of Manila, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The Philippines sits on the highly seismically active zone “Pacific Ring of Fire” where many continental plates on the earth’s crust keep colliding.