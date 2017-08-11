Strs Ohio Has $34750000 Position in iShares MSCI Italy Index (NYSE:EWI)

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) is standing at 42.38. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth checking out. The 14 day Williams %R is noted at -36.11. The permissible values for RMI lie in the range between 0 and 100. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. As a general observance, the more overbought or oversold the reading displays, the more likely a reversal may take place. Dedicated investors may be looking to employ another tool for doing technical stock analysis. Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -76.52. The ADX is used to measure trend strength. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. Moving averages can be used to help smooth information in order to provide a clearer picture of what is going on with the stock. The first parameter is the number of periods used to determine price change. Presently, the stock has a 14-day RSI of 44.68, the 7-day is sitting at 44.11, and the 3-day is resting at 26.87. The Average Directional Index or ADX is a technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending.

She said that the upgrade of Taiwan’s weighting is expected to help the main board remain above the 10,000-point mark, while a continued recovery in the local economy has also paved the way for a stronger equity market. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions.

However, Chen said investors should pay close attention to rising geopolitical tensions, as Pyongyang has said it is planning to fire four ballistic missiles into waters off the US territory of Guam and US President Donald Trump has maintained his aggressive stance against North Korea. The tricky part is prognosticating the short term picture. Investors may be on the lookout for the major catalyst that either keeps the bulls charging into the second half the year, or wakes up the sleeping bears. It is always wise to remember that the market can have a correction at any time for any reason.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.