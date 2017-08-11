Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management NV

CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.79. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. Suncor Energy posted sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%.

Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,301 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the second quarter. As of the end of the quarter Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc had disposed of 181,606 shares trimming its holdings by 1.3%. The third largest holder is Royal Bank Of Canada, which now holds $2.07 billion worth of this stock and that ownership represents almost 3.78% of its market capitalization.

It is trading at $32.39 which is quite a bit higher than the 50 day moving average of $30.53 and which is just over the 200 day moving average of $30.93. This is an increase from Suncor Energy ‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/08/10/janus-capital-management-llc-takes-position-in-suncor-energy-inc-nysesu-updated-updated.html. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. (SU) stock price comparison to its moving averages, shares of company spotted the move of 7.78% isolated from the 50-day moving average and derived 4.62% away from 20-day moving average in the most recent session. The dividend payment will be $0.218 per share for the quarter or $0.87 on an annualized basis. Finally, Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter.

Fil Ltd increased Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stake by 13,032 shares to 610,085 valued at $17.33 million in 2016Q4. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. As per Wednesday, November 2, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm owned 245,605 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Suncor Energy 's payout ratio is 77.87%. In terms of a technical look around Suncor Energy Inc. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing.

At the present time, shares of Suncor Energy Inc.