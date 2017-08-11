Sunderland House Explosion On Rosslyn Avenue Sounded Like A ‘Bomb’

Police say they are unable to confirm whether anyone is trapped in the rubble after a house explosion in Sunderland.

“Emergency services are attending the scene”.

A spokesperson for the police force said: ‘We ask that people do not attend the scene of the incident on Rosslyn Avenue’.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed the 2 storey semi-detached building has collapsed following the explosion.

Another view of the scene of the explosion.

.

The force tweeted: “Following the report of an explosion, there is nothing to indicate at this time that this is linked to terrorism”.

They include an operational support unit and a dog trained to search for injured people. More updates to follow’.

It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

Local Lauren tweeted about the explosion this morning, saying: “Right so it’s just sounded like a bomb has exploded in ryhope; house literally shook”.

Another said: “There has been a huge explosion”.

Reports on social media suggested half of the house had been destroyed and its roof “blown off”.