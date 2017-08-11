Susquehanna Bancshares Inc Reiterates Hold Rating for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MNST.

The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Vetr. The number of shares now owned by investors are 85.53 mln. Next quarter’s EPS is expected be $0.37 and the next full year EPS is projected to be $1.71. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Net sales for the Company’s Monster Energy® Drinks segment, which is comprised of the Company’s Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Hydro energy drinks and Mutant Super Soda drinks, increased 9.7 percent to $815.3 million for the 2017 second quarter, from $743.5 million for the same period previous year.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS AG set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They now have a United States dollars 57 price target on the stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation was covered by a number of analysts recently, 5 rated the stock as Buy, 9 rated Outperform, 3 rated Hold, 0 gave an Underperform and 0 rated sell. The stock’s market capitalization is 29.54B, it has a 52-week low of 40.64 and a 52-week high of 55.50. The Firm is carrying on business as a live entertainment music service company, which brings bands and fans together by capturing audio and video recordings of live performances and delivers the experience of a venue to home and hand. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation by 2.5% in the first quarter.

Cibc World Markets Inc. added to its ownership by buying 31,012 shares an increase of 80.5% from 12/31/2016 to 06/30/2017. The firm owned 102,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. The company had a trading volume of 858,625 shares. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 144,474 shares in the last quarter. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Corporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Effective tax rate for the quarter was 35.9%, compared with 36.1% in the prior-year quarter. A 14 analysts rate it as either a buy or a strong buy, while0 believe that investors should either steer clear of MNST or, if they already own its stock, sell it. The Company has three segments: Monster Energy Drinks segment, which consists of its Monster Energy drinks, as well as Mutant Super Soda drinks; Strategic Brands segment, which includes various energy drink brands owned through The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC), and Other segment (Other), which includes the American Fruits & Flavors (AFF) third-party products.