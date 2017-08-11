Swine Flu menace: Two doctors test positive

“Swine flu cases usually go up after the monsoon showers because of a temperature change”, said AK Dhariwal, director of National Centre for Disease Control.

Out of 233, 225 cases have been reported in July and August alone. As a preventive measure, the local civic body has started several awareness activities across schools. If reports are to be believed then there has been a sudden rise in the number of swine flu cases in the city. Jamnagar and Kutch are two districts severely affected due to swine flu, which was also discussed in this meeting.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said 753 cases of swine flu (influenza H1N1) were reported between January 1 and August 6, adding that enough stocks of medicine were available to tackle the disease.

The areas in Lucknow from where Swine flu cases have been reported include KGMU campus, Rajajipuram, Telibagh, Alambhagh, Kursi Road, Manaknagar, Sarojiniagar, IIM Road, Raqabganj, Balaganj, Aliganj, Khurramnagar and Indiranagar. Cover your nose and face if you can’t avoid going out. However, Lucknow chief medical officer G S Bajpai said that his office could verify only 36 cases, and the rest were still being checked.

While stable patients will be kept in 40-bed isolated ward, critical H1N1 patients will be treated in 16-bed special isolation ward, said SCBMCH Superintendent Shyama Kanungo.