Sydney drug raids ‘only the beginning’

Police in Australia say they have “destroyed” two global crime syndicates and seized more than two tons of narcotics “destined for Australian streets”.

Following the raids in Sydney this morning, it has been reported by Nine News that nine men and a woman have been arrested.

The sting, which netted 17 arrests across three countries including two brothers of Kings Cross nightlife figure John Ibrahim, prevented about two tonnes of illicit drugs reaching Australia.

“A united response from law enforcement and partner agencies in Australia and overseas is critical to our efforts to dismantle organized criminal networks,”AFP Assistant Commissioner Neil Gaughan said. Today, it should be obvious that they are not”, Commissioner Gaughan said”.

‘This is only the beginning, ‘ he said in Sydney on Tuesday. Drugs with an Australian street value upwards of $810 million were intercepted by authorities before they could make their way to Australia.

Police say they will be charged with a range of offences some of them including conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, Dealing in proceeds of crime and money worth $1,000,000 or more and possession of imported tobacco products with the intent to defraud revenue.

A container of drugs was seized in the Netherlands in July which was allegedly bound for Australia in shipping containers, the AFP spokesman said.

A total of around A$7 million in cash and property were seized in Sydney as part of the operation, according to authorities.