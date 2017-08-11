Tata Steel clinches deal on £15bn pension scheme

Tat Steel now employs around 8,500 in the United Kingdom, more than 600 of them in the Black Country at sites in Wednesfield, Walsall and Brierley Hill.

The crisis at Britain’s biggest steel producer erupted previous year, when Tata Steel put its entire United Kingdom operations up for sale amid a deteriorating industry environment.

Media reports in the United Kingdom on Wednesday had said Tata Steel could be days away from a deal on its pension scheme.

Tata Steel said more than a year ago that it would seek to merge its European operations with the steel division of Germany’s Thyssenkrupp (IOB: 0O1C.IL – news).

He added: “Considering the continued challenges in the global steel industry as well as the uncertain global political-economic environment, the RAA represents the best possible structural outcome for the members of the British Steel Pension Scheme and for the Tata Steel UK business”.

The steel trade unions Community, Unite and GMB, said in a statement: “We welcome the RAA announcement which includes a commitment that Tata will stand behind a new scheme with reduced annual increases”.

Koushik Chatterjee, Tata Steel’s Group Executive Director, said: “The RAA process has been a long and detailed one, and I would like to thank the Pensions Regulator, Pension Protection Fund, the Trustee of the British Steel Pension Scheme, its members, the unions and employees – indeed, all our stakeholders, including the Governments of the United Kingdom and Wales, for their constructive engagement through the process”.

While Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp have been in talks to merge their European steel businesses for almost a year, experts believe Tata Steel’s £15-billion British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) has been a major stumbling block.

Tata Steel will pay 550 million pounds into the British Steel Pension Scheme and will also give one of Britain’s largest final salary pension schemes a 33 percent equity stake in Tata Steel UK Ltd.

The pension scheme has been a major stumbling block in a possible merger with Thyssenkrupp, because the German company is opposed to taking on 15 billion pounds ($19.37 billion) in United Kingdom pension liabilities.

While it seperates the old pension from Tata Steel the company is sponsoring a new pension scheme for its workers.

After announcing quarterly results in India earlier this week, Koushik Chatterjee, a Tata Steel director, said the company was hopeful of reaching a final agreement with regulators and trustees “shortly”.

Tata Steel is hopeful of “shortly” reaching a final agreement on a deal to separate its United Kingdom pension scheme from its businesses, a development that could pave the way for potential merger of its European businesses with German steel producer Thyssenkrupp. “The net financial impact of the RAA including the payment of the agreed amount would be reflected in the Q2 FY’18 financials for the company”.

“Our members will now expect the trustees to provide all the information necessary to enable them to make the right decision for them and their families“.