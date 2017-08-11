Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. PA boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter.

July 25 investment analysts at Morgan Stanley made no change to the stock rating of “Equal-Weight” and raised the price expectation from $34.00 to $43.00. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 484,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 412,039 shares during the last quarter. At recent closing price of $44.86, AMTD has a chance to add $3.64 or 8.11% in 52 weeks, based on mean target price ($48.5) placed by analysts.The analyst consensus opinion of 2.2 looks like a hold.

Shares last traded at $43.60 which is just under the 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a great deal higher than the 200 day moving average of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.48. AMTD price is down almost -5.68% from its 52-week high price of $47.41 a share but is up about 32.41% from its 52-week low price of $30.32 a share. The value of the total investment in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporati went from $51,350,000 to $22,126,000 a change of $29,224,000 since the last quarter. The financial services provider posted $0.44 EPS for the period, exceeding Thomson Reuters’ average forecast of $0.41 by $0.03. The ratio has worsened, as 135 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 137 sold and decreased their stock positions in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The company had revenue of $931 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Analysts expect next quarter’s EPS to be $0.49 with next year’s EPS projected to be $2.07. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter past year. As of the last earnings report the EPS was $1.60 and is estimated to be $1.68 for the current year with 528,000,000 shares now outstanding.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. The dividend will be $0.180 per share for the quarter which is $0.72 annualized.

The ex-dividend date will be on Friday July 28th, 2017. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation's payout ratio is now 45.00%. Advsrs Asset Management Inc invested in 5,593 shares.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd.

At the present time, shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) are worth at $44.86. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to First Call, the consensus price target for the company is $48.50.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. And the values below 20 that it is oversold indicate prices could very well bounce upwards. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term. The Company uses its platform to offer brokerage services to retail investors and investment advisors. The Firm provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.