Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

The EVP now owns $2,674,897 of the stock according to the SEC filing. The value of the investment in PRI went from $717,000 to $841,000 a change of $124,000 since the last quarter. Douglas Emmett Inc now has $6.12 billion valuation. Liberty Mutual Group Incorporated Asset Management invested in 21,228 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Shares of Primerica, Inc. closed the previous trading session at 81.90 down -0.30 -0.36% with 155,843 shares trading hands. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 46.20% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Primerica were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $143,100.00. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Primerica, Inc. The stock rose 0.93% or $0.75 reaching $81. It worsened, as 89 investors sold PG shares while 777 reduced holdings. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Recent Analyst Rating for Primerica, Inc.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. During the same period a year ago, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.41. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62 % EPS growth. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Hedge funds have lately modified to their stake in the share. The value of the investment in Primerica, Inc. increased from $3,343,000 to $7,875,000 a change of 135.6% for the reporting period. “(NYSE:PRI)” was posted by StockNewsTimes and is the property of of StockNewsTimes. Wood maintained Primerica, Inc.

Primerica Inc.is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. (NYSE:PRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Nationwide Fund Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. Metropolitan Life owns 73,581 shares or 0.04% of their USA portfolio. M&T Comml Bank accumulated 4,158 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Primerica by 13.2% in the second quarter. (NYSE:PRI). Weaver C Barksdale And Assocs reported 121 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 283,393 shares. The stock of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 14 by UBS. Therefore 29% are positive. As per Monday, September 21, the company rating was upgraded by Mizuho.

On 2/7/2014 Primerica, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.12. On Tuesday, December 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The stock of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 9 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wood given on Monday, May 15. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. The insider Kelly William A. sold 2,500 shares worth $205,715. Schneider Peter W. had sold 1,850 shares worth $150,405. Shares for $40,775 were sold by BENSON P GEORGE.

In other Primerica news, VP Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. (NYSE:PRI) or 2,000 shares.

Since February 14, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $18.37 million activity. Alps Advisors Inc invested in 8,831 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.03, from 0.88 in 2016Q3.

Clark Estates Inc decreased Etsy Inc stake by 60,000 shares to 148,000 valued at $1.74 million in 2016Q4. 31 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. (NYSE:DEI) for 9.25 million shares. Panagora Asset owns 2,985 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 381,999 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 31,397 shares. (NYSE:DEI). Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. First Personal Serv has 952 shares. Bb&t Securities, LLC owns 11,103 shares worth $841,000. M&T Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. Chase Inv Counsel Corp reported 16,310 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. Alliancebernstein LP owns 189,934 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stake by 8,799 shares to 1,852 valued at $158,000 in 2016Q4. (NYSE:DEI) for 107,867 shares. Dow Chem Co (NYSE:DOW) was reduced too.

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are now covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Proctor & Gamble had 55 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 26 by Citigroup.

05/06/2014 – Primerica, Inc. had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS. Deutsche Bank initiated Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) on Wednesday, February 15 with “Buy” rating.