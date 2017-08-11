Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Teekay Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO) now have an Average Brokerage Recommendation of 2.66, number of Recs in ABR is 5 while industry rank of the company by ABR is 193 out of 265. The stock of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) earned “Accumulate” rating by Global Hunter Securities on Tuesday, August 4.

A stock rating usually tells investors how well a stock’s market value relates to what analysts think is a fair value for the stock, based on an independent evaluation of the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Teekay Corporation in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has declined 43.83% since August 9, 2016 and is downtrending. The stock recently reached the 88.46 mark, and was seen trading 2.22% away from the 200-day moving average at the time of writing. Further, company shares have been recently trading -9.40% away from the 52 week high and 19.51% away from the 52 week low. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 258,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Com has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO).

While having a peek at profitability ratios Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO) has trailing twelve month gross margin at 53.9%, its trailing twelve month operating margin stands at 0% whereas its trailing twelve month net profit margin spots at 0%. (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. Comparatively, TOO posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter, a year earlier. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.65 million. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted at $-0.05 and the next full year EPS is projected to be $0.06. Airain ltd boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P.by 14.9% in the second quarter. The Company is involved in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors through its subsidiary, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Cerbat Gem and is the sole property of of The Cerbat Gem. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of USA and worldwide trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/08/10/teekay-corporation-tk-receives-5-33-average-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,386,000 after buying an additional 295,184 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teekay Corporation by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Firm operates shuttle tankers; towage vessels; floating, production, storage and off-loading units; floating storage and off-take (FSO) units; units for maintenance and safety (UMS); long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and conventional crude oil tankers.