Teen Behind Jewish Center Bomb Threats Offered Services On Web

Unsealed court documents reveal Michael Kadar, the Israeli-American teen charged with making dozens of bomb threats to Jewish community centers in the United States, advertised his services on AlphaBay, a dark web marketplace used to exchange illegal goods and services.

“The Justice Department said Friday that it was charging the teen with 28 counts of making threatening calls to Jewish Community Centers in Florida, conveying false information to the police and cyberstalking”.

According to the FBI, Kadar charged $30 for each bomb threat and $45 if one of his customers wanted to frame someone for the message.

Going under the name Darknet_Legend, police said Kadar advertised a “School Email Bomb Threat Service” on his vendor account on AlphaBay, an underground marketplace for illicit goods and services on the dark web that was shut down by the USA federal government last month. In addition in my experience of doing bomb threats putting someones [sic] name in the emailed threat will reduce the chance of the threat being successful. CNN reports that he took truly, “extraordinary steps to hide his identity and location through several technological means, including voice adjustment, use of proxy IP addresses, virtual currencies and caller ID spoofing”.

The threats led to evacuations, sent a chill through Jewish communities and stoked fears of rising anti-Semitism.

The public court docket shows the search warrant – which sought permission to employ a remote search of computer servers hosting the AlphaBay’s market and certain vendor accounts – was executed in the spring.

Kadar has been charged in the US and Israel, but so far he’s not expected to be extradited to America. She did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday. Kadar also allegedly called in threats to police stations, hospitals, airports, and even tried to blackmail a state senator in DE after the senator denounced the threats.

“I email bomb threats to schools on your requests. We got evacuated and got the day cut short”, the review reportedly said. In a separate post, the user wrote: “Amazing on time and on target”.

Israeli authorities previously accused him of earning about $240,000 worth of the digital currency Bitcoin after selling his threat services on the dark web.

According to affidavits, it appears that at least one person in California may have utilized the “dark web” services, leading to emailed threats to six administrators at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park, California, in March, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said, according to NBC News.

The AlphaBay dimension adds yet another weird, dark dimension to the case, as it’s unclear as of yet who exactly paid for Kadar to allegedly phone in the threats.

American and European law enforcement officials announced last month they had shuttered AlphaBay, which they called the world’s leading “darknet” marketplace that traded in illegal drugs, firearms and counterfeit goods. USA law enforcement said he made the threatening calls from his bedroom.

Associated Press writers Ilan Ben Zion and Frank Bajak contributed.