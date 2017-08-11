Telit Communications Plc 73.1% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Telit Communications Plc from GBX 355 ($4.62) to GBX 390 ($5.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.95) target price on shares of Telit Communications Plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

On Tuesday August 08, 2017, Morgan Stanley released a statement on Telit Communications PLC (LON:TCM) dropped the target price from 350.00GBX to 269.00GBX that suggested an upside of 0.64%. Two equity analysts rating the company a strong buy, one equity analyst rating the company a buy, one equity analyst rating the company a hold, zero equity analysts rating the company a underperform, and finally zero equity analysts rating the company a sell with a one year target of 4.22GBX.

Telit Communications PLC said on Wednesday it has noted speculation regarding historical indictments in the United States concerning its Chief Executive, Oozi Cats.

Telit, whose market value was close to £500 million earlier this year, said it had appointed independent solicitors to conduct “a thorough review of this matter”, referring to “historical indictments” of Cats. The 52 week high share price is 379 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 119.25 GBX.

The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £267,405 ($348,228.94). Also, insider Oozi Cats acquired 75,215 shares of Telit Communications Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 151 points and decreased 227.75 points respectively.