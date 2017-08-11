Tesla reportedly developing self-driving electric semi-truck technology

Tesla has already confirmed plans for an electric semi truck and now it’s being reported that Tesla is getting ready to start testing the truck in Nevada. On Wednesday, Reuters published an email between a Tesla official and the Nevada DMV revealing that the electric vehicle company is applying for licenses to test its trucks’ self-driving and platooning capabilities across the border shared by the two states. According to the email discussion, the Tesla semi-truck will be autonomous and can move in “platoons” that automatically follow a lead vehicle.

A DMV spokesperson also told Reuters that California officials are meeting with Tesla Wednesday “to talk about Tesla’s efforts with autonomous trucks”. The company has also met with California officials to discuss its autonomous trucking idea.

In a specific email between Tesla regulatory official Nasser Zamani and Nevada DMV official April Sanborn, the electric start-up says it wants to test prototypes in Nevada and California.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the semi-truck will make its debut in September.

Platooning could mean that the autonomy requirements aren’t much more technically advanced that those found in current Autopilot systems for consumer Tesla vehicles.