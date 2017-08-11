Tesla to Test Self-driving Electric Trucks

So far, Tesla has not applied for a license to test the self-driving trucks in the state of Nevada, but officials declined to comment further on how far discussions have progressed. The state officials confirmed that a meeting with Tesla did happen regarding the matter.

Nevada has all vehicle types and weights covered, but Tesla hasn’t taken any formal action on it yet. At the time, Musk said that the truck would likely launch in September 2017, but that it wouldn’t include any autonomous or driverless features. According to Reuters, Tesla is “advancing toward real-life tests” of the technology, though no exact date for that is mentioned.

The company’s main task over the next year is to get its lower-priced Model 3 electric auto into volume assembly at high quality, a process CEO Elon Musk has called “production hell”.

Tesla began discussing the possibility of such tests with regulators in Nevada at least two months ago, and it had an initial meeting with officials at California’s Department of Motor Vehicles yesterday.

Musk released a teaser image of the Tesla semi at a TED Talk in May.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is developing a long-haul, electric semi-truck with autonomous driving capabilities that move in “platoons” and automatically follow the direction of a lead vehicle, Reuters reports. However, the company has managed to keep the autonomous efforts under wraps.

Sure, you may be getting used to the idea of sharing the road with cars that drive themselves – but how do you feel about cruising alongside an autonomous semi-truck?

If successful, Tesla could impact truck makers and drivers, but also the energy industry as well.

Those are seen as more favorable conditions for self-driving vehicles than the far more diverse circumstances faced by passenger vehicles in a wide range of uses.

Uber has since walked away from Otto and has been working on its own self-driving truck.

Tesla will be joining the self-driving locomotive space alongside Uber and Waymo.