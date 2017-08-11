Tesla wants to test its electric semi sans human drivers

There will be more than one of these self-driving trucks, with Reuters reporting on a viewed email between Tesla and Nevada’s DMV.

The idea of “platooning” suggests that Tesla’s autonomous driving tech will allow the vehicles to move in a convoy formation, with one vehicle leading a fleet of autonomous trucks. Tesla has also reached out to California DMV to talk about its “efforts with autonomous trucks”.

Speaking to Reuters, officials from Nevada said that Tesla has yet to apply for an autonomous testing license for its truck.

Tesla is working on self-driving technology specifically tied to its forthcoming electric semi-truck plans, according to a Reuters report.

Tesla is preparing a self-driving semi truck and is already talking with state officials to test its prototypes on public roads.

Tesla representatives met Wednesday with California state highway administrators, just a month before the California-based electric auto maker is expected to debut its all-electric semi tractor.

Spokespeople for the Department of Motor Vehicles in California and Nevada confirmed meetings were scheduled in California for yesterday and previously held in Nevada.

Tesla is seeking approval to test its self-driving electric trucks in California and Nevada. It also offers a $3,000 “full self-driving” option, which the company says will be activated once the software is ready.

Tesla has yet to comment on their new innovation.

“However, the time-frame during which even platooning can safely be delivered without a driver in the vehicle remains to be seen and we believe, as per other autonomous technologies, that deployment with full “hands-off and eyes-off” will take longer than many anticipate”.

Silicon Valley startup Peloton Technology, for example, is working with several truck makers including Volvo on its so-called platooning or road train system, which it sees as a precursor to autonomy.